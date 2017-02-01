M&R

Talkin‘ Bout a Revolution


Sie haben die Wahl: Die wichtigsten Revolutionslieder

RevolutionsliederSongs, die von Klassenkampf und Revolution erzählen, haben den Menschen aller Epochen Mut und Kraft gegeben auf ihrem langen Weg in die befreite Gesellschaft. Es sind »Lieder, in deren Melodie man das Herz singen hört«, wie der sozialistische Schriftsteller Henri Barbusse sagte.

Die Redaktion der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus will diesen Songs ein Denkmal setzen. Sie hat eine Vorauswahl getroffen. Entscheiden sollen aber unsere Leser: Wählen Sie Ihre Top Ten der Songs »Talkin‘ Bout a Revolution«!

Das Ergebnis dieser besonderen Leserbefragung veröffentlichen wir im Heft 3/2014 der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus, die neu aufgelegt und deshalb noch einige andere Überraschungen bereithalten wird. Das Heft mit dem Schwerpunkt »Class War« ist ab dem 25. April 2014 im Zeitschriftenhandel und im Abonnement erhältlich.

Sie können bis zu zehn Titel aus der Vorschlagsliste auswählen, bitte kreuzen Sie ihre Favoriten an. Unter allen, die bis zum 18. März 2014 den ausgefüllten Stimmzettel per Post einschicken oder online abstimmen, verlosen wir im April 100 Exemplare der druckfrischen »Class War«-Ausgabe der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus.

Darüber hinaus verlosen wir unter allen Einsendungen: zehn Melodie&Rhythmus-Jahresabonnements, drei Mal Bernd Köhlers ‚Keine Wahl‘ – Ein Lieder- und Geschichtenbuch und eine CD mit 13 Liedern, Balladen und Gesängen aus Arbeitskämpfen (1971 – 2013) sowie fünf Mal das Tribut-Doppelabum Franz Josef Degenhardt – Freunde feiern sein Werk mit Interpretationen u.a. von Konstantin Wecker, Max Prosa, Hannes Wader, Dota, Barbara Thalheim, Daniel Kahn und vielen anderen.

Hörbeispiel der Songs finden Sie unten.

Die Abstimmung ist beendet. Das Ergebnis finden Sie im Schwerpunktheft »Class War«, das ab dem 25. April 2014 im Zeitschriftenhandel erhältlich ist.

Revolutions- und Klassenkampflieder
1. Billy Bragg – There Is Power in the Union
2. Tracy Chapman – Talkin‘ Bout a Revolution
3. Pete Seeger & Lee Hays – If I Had a Hammer
4. unbek., Version von Banda Bassotti – Bella Ciao
5. Carlos Puebla, Version von Victor Jara – Hasta siempre, Comandante Che Guevara
6. Bertolt Brecht/ Hanns Eisler – Solidaritätslied
7. Hannes Wader – Trotz alledem
8. Konstantin Wecker – Empört Euch
9. Dota und die Stadtpiraten – Utopie
10. Sergio Ortega/ Quilapayún – El Pueblo Unido
11. José “Zeca” Afonso – Grândola, Vila Morena
12. Eugène Pottier/ Pierre Degeyter – Die Internationale
13. MC5 – Kick out the Jams
14. Rage Against The Machine – Freedom
15. Bob Dylan – Maggie’s Farm
16. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht kaputt, was euch kaputt macht
17. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Rudi Schulte
18. Rolling Stones – Streetfighting Man
19. Chumbawamba – Enough is Enough
20. Bernd Köhler (Schlauch) – Keine Wahl
21. Rage against the Machine – Wake Up
22. Woodie Guthrie – This Land Is Your Land
23. Sergio Ortega/ Víctor Jara – Venceremos
24. Dean Reed – We Are Revolutionaries
25. Nina Simone – Revolution
26. Kurt Demmler – Lied aus dem fahrenden Zug zu singen
27. Ton Steine Scherben – Die letzte Schlacht gewinnen wir
28. Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.
29. The Exploited – Class War
30. US-amerik. Protestsong, Version von Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
31. Hartmut König/ Oktoberklub – Sag‘ mir wo Du stehst
32. Bob Marley – Get Up, Stand Up
33. Carlo Tuzzi, Version v. Bejarano & Microphone Mafia – Avanti Popolo (Bandiera rossa)
34. Renft – Zwischen Liebe und Zorn
35. Public Enemy – Fight the Power
36. unbek., Version von Hannes Wader – Auf, auf, zum Kampf
37. Jahrgang 49 – Lieder sind Brüder der Revolution
38. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Kommt an den Tisch unter Pflaumenbäumen
39. Brecht/ Eisler,Version von Ton Steine Scherben – Einheitsfrontlied
40. John Lennon – Working Class Hero
41. The Clash – White Riot
42. Hanns Eisler/ Ernst Busch – Der heimliche Aufmarsch
43. Ernst Busch – Vorwärts, vorwärts Bolschewik
44. Bob Dylan – The Times There Are a-Changin‘
45. franz. Kampflied, Version vom Oktoberklub – Ah, ça ira (Ah, das geht ran)
46. Die Ärzte – Revolution
47. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Ballade von Joß Fritz
48. Pino Masi – La Ballata Della Fiat
49. Lena Stoehrfaktor – Kein Frieden mit der Mitte
50. Brecht/Eisler, Version von Dritte Wahl – Resolution der Kommunarden
M&R Spezial

Gratulationen fuer Konstantin Wecker

Jetzt vorbestellen: »Mich rettet die Poesie«

Ein Film von Dror Dayan & Susann Witt-Stahl

Weitere Informationen

Lieferbar ab Anfang Juli 2017, Preis: 9,90 Euro
Vorbestellung: M&R-Shop
M&R 2/2017

Cover-MR-2-2017

Titelthema:
GEGENKULTUR



Inhaltsverzeichnis

Jahresabo bestellen
Einzelheft bestellen

M&R Aktuell

zuckermann

Deutsche Abgründe


Ein kleiner Schritt für Frankfurts Bürgermeister, ein großer Sprung für deutsche Normalisierer: Uwe Becker (CDU) demonstriert neues-altes Selbstbewusstsein und erklärt jüdische und andere Israelkritiker kurzerhand für »nicht willkommen« in seiner Stadt. Zu den unerwünschten Personen gehört der israelische Historiker und Sohn von Holocaust-Überlebenden Moshe Zuckermann, der in Frankfurt aufgewachsen ist. M&R bat ihn um eine Replik.

»Entscheidend ist, welche Haltung wir einnehmen«


Gespräch mit Susann Witt-Stahl. Über Gegenkultur, Ideologiekritik und notwendige neue Impulse für den Kulturjournalismus
Aus: junge Welt vom 25.03.2017, Wochenendbeilage

M&R präsentiert

M&R Shop

