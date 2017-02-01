Sie haben die Wahl: Die wichtigsten Revolutionslieder

Songs, die von Klassenkampf und Revolution erzählen, haben den Menschen aller Epochen Mut und Kraft gegeben auf ihrem langen Weg in die befreite Gesellschaft. Es sind »Lieder, in deren Melodie man das Herz singen hört«, wie der sozialistische Schriftsteller Henri Barbusse sagte.

Die Redaktion der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus will diesen Songs ein Denkmal setzen. Sie hat eine Vorauswahl getroffen. Entscheiden sollen aber unsere Leser: Wählen Sie Ihre Top Ten der Songs »Talkin‘ Bout a Revolution«!

Das Ergebnis dieser besonderen Leserbefragung veröffentlichen wir im Heft 3/2014 der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus, die neu aufgelegt und deshalb noch einige andere Überraschungen bereithalten wird. Das Heft mit dem Schwerpunkt »Class War« ist ab dem 25. April 2014 im Zeitschriftenhandel und im Abonnement erhältlich.

Sie können bis zu zehn Titel aus der Vorschlagsliste auswählen, bitte kreuzen Sie ihre Favoriten an. Unter allen, die bis zum 18. März 2014 den ausgefüllten Stimmzettel per Post einschicken oder online abstimmen, verlosen wir im April 100 Exemplare der druckfrischen »Class War«-Ausgabe der Musikzeitschrift Melodie&Rhythmus.

Darüber hinaus verlosen wir unter allen Einsendungen: zehn Melodie&Rhythmus-Jahresabonnements, drei Mal Bernd Köhlers ‚Keine Wahl‘ – Ein Lieder- und Geschichtenbuch und eine CD mit 13 Liedern, Balladen und Gesängen aus Arbeitskämpfen (1971 – 2013) sowie fünf Mal das Tribut-Doppelabum Franz Josef Degenhardt – Freunde feiern sein Werk mit Interpretationen u.a. von Konstantin Wecker, Max Prosa, Hannes Wader, Dota, Barbara Thalheim, Daniel Kahn und vielen anderen.

Hörbeispiel der Songs finden Sie unten.

Die Abstimmung ist beendet. Das Ergebnis finden Sie im Schwerpunktheft »Class War«, das ab dem 25. April 2014 im Zeitschriftenhandel erhältlich ist.

Revolutions- und Klassenkampflieder

1. Billy Bragg – There Is Power in the Union

2. Tracy Chapman – Talkin‘ Bout a Revolution

3. Pete Seeger & Lee Hays – If I Had a Hammer

4. unbek., Version von Banda Bassotti – Bella Ciao

5. Carlos Puebla, Version von Victor Jara – Hasta siempre, Comandante Che Guevara

6. Bertolt Brecht/ Hanns Eisler – Solidaritätslied

7. Hannes Wader – Trotz alledem

8. Konstantin Wecker – Empört Euch

9. Dota und die Stadtpiraten – Utopie

10. Sergio Ortega/ Quilapayún – El Pueblo Unido

11. José “Zeca” Afonso – Grândola, Vila Morena

12. Eugène Pottier/ Pierre Degeyter – Die Internationale

13. MC5 – Kick out the Jams

14. Rage Against The Machine – Freedom

15. Bob Dylan – Maggie’s Farm

16. Ton Steine Scherben – Macht kaputt, was euch kaputt macht

17. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Rudi Schulte

18. Rolling Stones – Streetfighting Man

19. Chumbawamba – Enough is Enough

20. Bernd Köhler (Schlauch) – Keine Wahl

21. Rage against the Machine – Wake Up

22. Woodie Guthrie – This Land Is Your Land

23. Sergio Ortega/ Víctor Jara – Venceremos

24. Dean Reed – We Are Revolutionaries

25. Nina Simone – Revolution

26. Kurt Demmler – Lied aus dem fahrenden Zug zu singen

27. Ton Steine Scherben – Die letzte Schlacht gewinnen wir

28. Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.

29. The Exploited – Class War

30. US-amerik. Protestsong, Version von Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome

31. Hartmut König/ Oktoberklub – Sag‘ mir wo Du stehst

32. Bob Marley – Get Up, Stand Up

33. Carlo Tuzzi, Version v. Bejarano & Microphone Mafia – Avanti Popolo (Bandiera rossa)

34. Renft – Zwischen Liebe und Zorn

35. Public Enemy – Fight the Power

36. unbek., Version von Hannes Wader – Auf, auf, zum Kampf

37. Jahrgang 49 – Lieder sind Brüder der Revolution

38. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Kommt an den Tisch unter Pflaumenbäumen

39. Brecht/ Eisler,Version von Ton Steine Scherben – Einheitsfrontlied

40. John Lennon – Working Class Hero

41. The Clash – White Riot

42. Hanns Eisler/ Ernst Busch – Der heimliche Aufmarsch

43. Ernst Busch – Vorwärts, vorwärts Bolschewik

44. Bob Dylan – The Times There Are a-Changin‘

45. franz. Kampflied, Version vom Oktoberklub – Ah, ça ira (Ah, das geht ran)

46. Die Ärzte – Revolution

47. Franz Josef Degenhardt – Ballade von Joß Fritz

48. Pino Masi – La Ballata Della Fiat

49. Lena Stoehrfaktor – Kein Frieden mit der Mitte

